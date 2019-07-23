USD/JPY presses to the best levels of the day

USD/JPY cheers stock market rally

The market is in a positive mood with US officials planning a trip to Shanghai to talk trade with their Chinese counterparts.







That's helped to lift the S&P 500 by 19 points and the US 10-year yield by 2.4 basis points. It's also spilled over to USD/JPY, which is now up 39 pips and threatening the high of 108.29 touched earlier in New York.





USD/JPY has been a bit more subdued than elsewhere and part of that is looming resistance. Even if the session high gives way, the highs from last week stretch up to 108.39 and it doesn't get any easier from there.





The problem with narrow ranges is that they become self-reinforcing and traders begin to sell the top and buy the bottom.

