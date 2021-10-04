USD/JPY pressured as stocks fall hard

S&P 500 down 65 points





USD/JPY fell through last week's low to the worst levels of the day and the worst since early last week.





Yields are back to flat on the day but the real catalyst is the stock market. The S&P 500 is under heavy pressure, down 63 points and erasing Friday's rally.





There's such a delicate balance in the market right now. It can all continue to float higher so long as yields or energy don't move up too quickly. There's also a mountain of other worries around China, covid, trade and bottlenecks that make for high levels of uncertainty.





Technically, this opens the way to a deeper retracement but I'd like to see a daily close below 110.80 before making that trade.

