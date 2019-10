Expecting USDJPY sellers

After the weak US manufacturing data I am expecting USDJPY sellers. 108.00 should find sellers, but note the 100 and 200 EMA's on the 1hour chart containing price for now. Target for shorts here would be 107.50 if the 100 and 200 EMA's contain price. Otherwise, expect sellers higher up, with stops above 108.50.





N.B: 1bn options expiring between strikes 107.50-70 ahead of the pairs 50DMA at 107.05