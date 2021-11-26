USDJPY putting in strong reversal on weekly chart

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Yields falling

Yields falling
The sharp move lower in US 10 year yields has dragged the USDJPY pair lower as investors back track from faster fed tapering and quicker rate hike expectations on virus fears. The weekly chart is showing a strong rejection of 115.00 and, if the close is right, a bearish engulfing bar taking in over a month of price. Technically this opens up a re-test of 112 for next week. 

BUT, this all depends on the latest vaccine news of course. Nevertheless, noteworthy technically. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose