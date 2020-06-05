USD/JPY rallies on strong US jobs report as risk sentiment jumps

Impressive jobs report

Treasury yields continue to break out and USD/JPY is nearing 110.00 on a surprisingly strong US jobs report. The unemployment rate was 13.3% compared to 19.8% expected. Even if you add workers who were listed as 'employed' but absent from work for 'other reasons' the unemployment rate only jumps to 16.3%.





The economists forecasting this have struggled to understand what's happening in the real economy but the market has gotten it right. This is likely to give the reopening trade another leg with S&P 500 futures up 46 points following yesterdays 10 point decline.





In FX, there are some cross currents as the dollar gets a bid across the board but is also being sold as money leaves the Treasury market for greener pastures. For USD/JPY, it's more of an unambiguously positive trade as it rises to the best levels since March. There isn't much stopping a rally to 111.50.



