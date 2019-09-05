USD/JPY rallies to fresh session high after strong ADP numbers

USD/JPY climbs above 106.75





The announcement of October high-level trade talks between the US and China is a potential game changer on a few fronts.





One is the Federal Reserve. The plan has been to cut rates to blunt the impacts and uncertainty around trade but there is suddenly some hope of a deal. That takes a 50 bps cut off the table entirely, in my opinion.





I think it also raises questions about any cut at all, especially if the economic data continues to beat estimates. Today's ADP employment report was the best one since April and even showed decent manufacturing gains.





I don't expect the Fed to make any waves and push back against the market -- they always fold -- but there will be some jitters and that will help USD/JPY. Watch 107.00/107.10 today.

