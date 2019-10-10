USD/JPY remains a sell-on-rallies closer to 108.20/40 - Credit Suisse

USD/JPY up 42 pips to 107.90 today



Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY tactical outlook and maintains a sell-on-rallies bias in the near-term.

"USD/JPY - Plentiful trade headlines keeping risk markets alert, with gyrations ensuring intraday positioning remains light and participants agile. USD/JPY exploring a 107.00/80 range and sense this is not the last we have seen of either parameter," CS notes.

"Trading from a rally-selling standpoint - looking for closer to 108.20/40 to reinstate (more comfortable either fading sensationalist China headline), given how we resilient we have been (US equities & yields holding in well) - allowing to leverage vs. 108.50/109.00 broader band of resistance," Credit Suisse adds.



For bank trade ideas, sign up to eFX Plus.

