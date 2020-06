USD/JPY under some pressure

USD/JPY has slid to a two-day low at 107.11. The pair has been largely quiet but keep a close eye on it.





Be cognizant that the drop in USD/JPY starting June 8 preceded the broader risk rout, that didn't hit until June 11.







Keep an eye on Treasury yields as well. The US 10-year is down 1 bps to 0.74% today.





I believe this is a time to listen to the market rather than the news.