USD/JPY slowly grinds higher as risk appetite improves

USD/JPY finds a bid

Risk trades are doing a bit better as US equity futures erase a loss and turn higher.





There isn't really a catalyst for the move but Brexit is a global theme now and the latest news has been a bit better. USD/JPY has battled to 108.60 from a low of 108.25 with about half of that move coming since New York rolled in.





In the bigger picture, there's a clear sense of consolidation as we wait for the Fed and some clearer signs on the trade war. I fear that tomorrow's speech from Mike Pence will take a hard line and sap China's appetite for a deal but you could argue that the market is expecting the worst and that anything constructive would be positive.



