USD/JPY smashed under 104

Currency flows are accelerating, USD/JPY has hit lows under 103.65USD/CHF under 0.9300EUR/USD not quite to 1.1400 yetGold (just) above 1700Weekend news was dominated by oil:Saudi Arabia has slashed its oil price for all crudeSaudi Arabia plans to increase oil output next month, well above 10m barrels a dayThe mother-of-all oil market busts is here: Talk of a 28% drop at the openGS produced a forecast after the news …. they didn't tell us it'd happen today :-DGoldman Sachs "New Oil Order" - slash their Brent forecast to $30 / barrel