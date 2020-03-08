USD/JPY smashed under 104

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Currency flows are accelerating, USD/JPY has hit lows under 103.65

USD/CHF under 0.9300
EUR/USD not quite to 1.1400 yet
Gold (just) above 1700

Weekend news was dominated by oil:




