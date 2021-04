USD/JPY bounces back

Not so fast.







USD/JPY plunged early in New York trade but with a better tone in risk assets it's bounced right back.





This pair has been in a downtrend all month but this is the first good sign that it's running out of gas.







What has helped the turn is a pair of very strong US data releases in the Markit services PMI (record high) and new home sales at 1021K vs 885K expected.