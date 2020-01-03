USD/JPY testing its US-time low on the Baghdad missile attacks
The news of the deaths at Baghdad airport has sparked flows to yen. Oil is up just a little.
ICYMI:
- Reports now that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq
- US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
- Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
- More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed
- Baghdad International Airport rocket attack earlier - 4 killed.
North Korea with a 'Hey, don't forget about us!' also:
US/yen getting a hit:
The response in the oil price so far has been small only. Testing around 62.60 (WTI) as I update