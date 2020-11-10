USD/JPY the mover so far in Asia, retracing some of its overnight gain

Equity indexes are taking a cold shower on Globex, dropping away further.

And flow into the yan is benefitting, USD/JPY down 60+ points from its Monday US time high. 'Risk' currencies, on the other hand, are not really losing ground, so far at least. EUR, GBP NZD all higher on the session from late-US levels. AUD a bit of a laggard.





USD/JPY is back under 105.00 This drop is a substantial one for a usual Asai range, although its small compared to the rocket that was under USD/JPY overnight.





Still, we can only take what we get, right?







