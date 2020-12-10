USD/JPY touches a one-week high as the risk mood improves

Positive sentiment behind the gain





Asian markets have shrugged of the tech-led decline in the US.





USD/JPY touched 104.50 for the first time in a week in a 25-pip gain. Commodity currencies are also strong in part due to a jump in iron ore prices.





In the equity market, an early 1% decline in the Nikkei 225 has been pared to 0.3%.





In the grander scheme of things, this rally in USD/JPY is modest but the recent consolidation and the potential for a break of the Nov-Dec range is going to be an interesting trade in early 2021.





The seesaw in the pair right now is understandable. The US dollar is broadly week (negative) but global risk assets are strong (positive). If Japan's economy can show some life of there's deeper risk aversion, the pair could fall. Alternatively, a break higher in US Treasury yields could mark a bottom.

