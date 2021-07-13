USD/JPY turns higher again alongside Treasury yields ahead of bonds sale
US to sell 30-year bonds
USD/JPY is creeping higher at the moment with that pair focused on Treasury yields through the top of the hour.
The US 10-year yield has tracked up to 1.36% from a low of 1.3450% in the past hour. US 30s are in the middle of the day's range at 1.98%.
The US will reopen the benchmark 30-year to sell another $24B at the top of the hour. Yesterday's 10-year sale stopped through the WI by 0.3 bps but the follow-through into USD/JPY was limited.