USD/JPY turns higher again alongside Treasury yields ahead of bonds sale

US to sell 30-year bonds





USD/JPY is creeping higher at the moment with that pair focused on Treasury yields through the top of the hour.





The US 10-year yield has tracked up to 1.36% from a low of 1.3450% in the past hour. US 30s are in the middle of the day's range at 1.98%.





The US will reopen the benchmark 30-year to sell another $24B at the top of the hour. Yesterday's 10-year sale stopped through the WI by 0.3 bps but the follow-through into USD/JPY was limited.





