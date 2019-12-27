USD/JPY upside stays capped at familiar levels amid weaker dollar

USD/JPY moves towards testing the key hourly moving averages

In the bigger picture, the pair continues to struggle against resistance around 109.70-75 and it proved to be the case in overnight trading once again.





Since then, the dollar has stayed weaker - the yen is also weak against the major currencies but not as bad as the greenback - throughout and that has seen the pair trade lower.





The weakness in the dollar is the main theme among major currencies in year-end trading so far and that sees USD/JPY sellers threaten to capture near-term control:









As upside momentum remains capped, price is currently challenging the key hourly moving averages @ 109.45-46. If sellers can break below that and move past minor support around 109.18-36, the pair may have room to run to the downside in the near-term.





The thing to be mindful about is that flows are still relatively light due to this being the final week of the year. Real money flows will start to show up again in the next week or so but at the same time, just take into consideration the above technical significance.



