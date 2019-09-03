USD/yuan forecast to 7.23, and for yen to remain bid

A Bloomberg TV interview with a Standard Chartered analyst

year-end forecast for the yuan to 7.23

Citing:

higher tariffs,

decline in export-market share

weaker economic growth

PBOC has changed its FX stance to allow more CNY depreciation

Does not expect PBOC to conduct heavy market intervention at the expense of FX reserves

Uncertainty over the trade war will continue to weigh on risk sentiment, High-beta currencies and those exposed to global trade or weaker semi-conductor business cycle will suffer

'very bearish" on Korean won and Taiwan dollar

like the yen as a safe-haven currency



