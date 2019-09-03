USD/yuan forecast to 7.23, and for yen to remain bid

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A Bloomberg TV interview with a Standard Chartered analyst

year-end forecast for the yuan to 7.23
Citing:
  • higher tariffs,
  • decline in export-market share
  • weaker economic growth
PBOC has changed its FX stance to  allow more CNY depreciation
  • Does not expect PBOC to conduct heavy market intervention at the expense of FX reserves
Uncertainty over the trade war will continue to weigh on risk sentiment, High-beta currencies and those exposed to global trade or weaker semi-conductor business cycle will suffer
  • 'very bearish" on Korean won and Taiwan dollar
  • like the yen as a safe-haven currency
