USMCA trade ministers statement - highlight labor issues

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US, Mexico, Canada trade ministers various issues on their statement:

  •  agree to hold in-person meeting on small- and medium-sized business issues in Texas
  • agree to explore new approaches to better engage with underrepresented communities on trade issues 
  • affirmed desire to champion trade policies that are protected by robust and fully enforced labor laws 
  • discussed shared obligation to prohibit imports of goods produced by forced labor 
  • commit to increase law enforcement cooperation, in particular for of wildlife trafficking and illegal logging 
  • agreed to hold deputies meeting before end of 2021 to assess usmca progress 
  • commit to continuing productive dialogue on labor matters through upcoming labor council meeting 
  • discussed areas to cooperate on environmental issues, including trade-related climate change measures -statement
  • held "robust' discussions on labor and environment obligations under new USMCA trade treaty 

NAFTA was renegotiated under the new name of USMCA and its still being bedded down. 



