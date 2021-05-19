USMCA trade ministers statement - highlight labor issues

US, Mexico, Canada trade ministers various issues on their statement:
- agree to hold in-person meeting on small- and medium-sized business
issues in Texas
- agree to explore new
approaches to better engage with underrepresented communities on
trade issues
- affirmed desire to
champion trade policies that are protected by robust and fully
enforced labor laws
- discussed shared
obligation to prohibit imports of goods produced by forced labor
- commit to increase
law enforcement cooperation, in particular for of wildlife
trafficking and illegal logging
- agreed to hold
deputies meeting before end of 2021 to assess usmca progress
- commit to continuing
productive dialogue on labor matters through upcoming labor council
meeting
- discussed areas to
cooperate on environmental issues, including trade-related climate
change measures -statement
- held "robust'
discussions on labor and environment obligations under new USMCA trade treaty
NAFTA was renegotiated under the new name of USMCA and its still being bedded down.
