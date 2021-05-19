USMCA trade ministers statement - highlight labor issues

agree to hold in-person meeting on small- and medium-sized business issues in Texas

agree to explore new approaches to better engage with underrepresented communities on trade issues

affirmed desire to champion trade policies that are protected by robust and fully enforced labor laws

discussed shared obligation to prohibit imports of goods produced by forced labor

commit to increase law enforcement cooperation, in particular for of wildlife trafficking and illegal logging

agreed to hold deputies meeting before end of 2021 to assess usmca progress

commit to continuing productive dialogue on labor matters through upcoming labor council meeting

discussed areas to cooperate on environmental issues, including trade-related climate change measures -statement

held "robust' discussions on labor and environment obligations under new USMCA trade treaty

NAFTA was renegotiated under the new name of USMCA and its still being bedded down.