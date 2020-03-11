US oil: Mind the gap please

Oil falling









Mind the gap please

There remains a gap from the shock news over the weekend from Saudi Arabia's price war that is still to be filled. If you take a look at the chart below you can see the large gap on the chart.

Expect sellers from the $39 and $40 region if we move back into that region. The main picture for oil remains bearish, so expect this region as a sensible place for sellers to re-join the down trend.