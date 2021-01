Acting US SecDef Chris Miller has ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment

Nimitz was scheduled to leave the Gulf

Staying on due to Iran's recent threats against Trump and others in the US government

This may well have been a factor in the yen strengthening a little in the past hours or so.

---

As a factor to consider, this time last year the US killed Iranian Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani