USTR clarifies which US tariffs will be rolled back

Statement obtained by Politico

USTR press statement: "The United States will be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports."





The tariffs that will be rolled back were imposed on Sept 1. The USTR also said the deal is 'enforceable'.







This is good news but not nearly as good as reports yesterday about a 50% rollback on $360B in tariffs.





US stocks markets fell back into negative territory.

