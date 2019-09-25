USTR Lighthizer: Car are not included in this agreement. It is Japans ambition
US Trade Representative Lighthizer speaking
- Cars are not included in the agreement, it is Japan's ambition to discuss cars
- It is not our intention to put 232 tires on Japan, the agreement says the two sides will work in good faith
- We have a lot in the best possible standards on digital trade
- Talks on a new phase 2 agreement will start end of April, beginning of May 2020
- He is confident USMCA will come up for a vote because it would be a catastrophe for our economy if it didn't
- We will see about a China trade deal, we have communication back and forth