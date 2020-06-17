USTR: UK deal seen before EU deal because UK wants pact

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Supports comments from USTR Lighthizer earlier.

A headline attributed to the USTR but it may be by USTR Lighthizer:
  • UK deal seen before EU deal because UK wants pact.
  • Expects see supply chains returning to US
Earlier USTR Lighthizer testified to the House Ways and Means.  Some comments from earlier today:

  • UK trade pact possible although unlikely by November
  • hopes to close out some chapters on UK deal next week
  • long way to go on UK trade deal. Round 2 ends next week
  • UK trade deal won't be skinny by bypassing Congress
  • closely monitoring Canada dairy, once class VI, 7 ended
  • to continue Airbus tariffs until Boeing issue resolved
  • US steel industry would be in catetrophe without duties

