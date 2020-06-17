USTR: UK deal seen before EU deal because UK wants pact
Supports comments from USTR Lighthizer earlier.
A headline attributed to the USTR but it may be by USTR Lighthizer:
- UK deal seen before EU deal because UK wants pact.
- Expects see supply chains returning to US
Earlier USTR Lighthizer testified to the House Ways and Means. Some comments from earlier today:
- UK trade pact possible although unlikely by November
- hopes to close out some chapters on UK deal next week
- long way to go on UK trade deal. Round 2 ends next week
- UK trade deal won't be skinny by bypassing Congress
- closely monitoring Canada dairy, once class VI, 7 ended
- to continue Airbus tariffs until Boeing issue resolved
- US steel industry would be in catetrophe without duties