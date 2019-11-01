USTR: US/China had constructive trade talks today

USTR out with positive spin on trade talks

As the scuttlebutt from China this week has been cautionary with regard to further progress past phase 1 of the US China trade talks, the USTR is out with more positive spin from their perspective. Perhaps the comments are solely on phase 1 hurdles but overall, the talk from Washington is in a forward direction.

The headlines are saying:
  • US, China had constructive trade talks today
  • US, China made progress in a variety of areas
  • US, China in the process of resolving outstanding issues
They added that Lighthizer,  Mnuchin and China's Liu had a constructive call today and that the talks will now take place on a deputy level. 

