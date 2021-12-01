US Markit manufacturing PMI for November final 58.3 versus 59.1 estimate
Final Markit PMI for November 2021
- Final Markit PMI 58.3 versus 59.1 estimate (and 59.1 flash estimate)
- last month the index came in at 58.4
- PMI drops to 11-month low (lowest since December 2020) amid softer demand conditions
and material shortages
- producers reported near record supply delays and a slowing of new order inflows to the softest so far this year
- job growth slowed amid difficulties filling vacancies
- Longer lead times, supplier shortages and higher energy prices
meanwhile pushed the rate of cost inflation to a fresh series high.
Although firms still sought to pass on greater costs to clients, the
pace of increase in prices charged slowed to the softest in three
months amid signs of push-back to higher prices from customers
- New sales growth continued to significantly outpace production growth, though slowed to an eleven-month low. A number of companies suggested that strong client demand and efforts at customers to stockpile drove the increase.
- Some firms
noted that material shortages and supplier delays led customers
to place orders elsewhere. New export orders, meanwhile, rose
marginally.
- Employment increased further in November, as firms sought to
broaden capacity amid rising backlogs of work. The rate of job
creation slowed to only a modest pace, however, as labor shortages
stymied efforts to fill current vacancies
- Severe supplier delays and shortages led to the sharpest rise in
input costs on record (since May 2007). Firms noted that higher
prices for metals, chemicals and plastics, alongside greater freight
and transportation costs drove inflation.
- Manufacturers raised their selling prices markedly in November as
higher costs were passed through to clients.
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
"Broad swathes of US manufacturing remain hamstrung by supply chain bottlenecks and difficulties filling staff vacancies. Although November brought some signs of supply chain problems easing slightly to the lowest recorded for six months, widespread shortages of inputs meant production growth was again severely constrained to the extent that the survey is so far consistent with manufacturing acting as a drag on the economy during the fourth quarter. While demand remains firm, November brought signs of new orders growth cooling to the lowest so far this year, linked to shortages limiting scope to boost sales and signs of push-back from customers as prices continued to rise sharply during the month. "While average selling price inflation eased as firms sought to win customers, the rate of input cost inflation hit a new high, hinting at a squeeze on margins."
