Vaccine, stimulus and Brexit hopes in focus with a light US economic calendar

Data won't be the story today

There's nothing on the US or Canadian economic calendar today but there is plenty to think about this week as we march towards Brexit, a vaccine and stimulus.





On the latter, the US bipartisan group will unveil a stimulus bill today and hopefully that breaks a deadlock in Congress. The equity market likes it with S&P 500 futures up 30 points.





In terms of data, the economic calendar is almost completely empty. We get the OPEC monthly report later and comments from the ECB's Schnabel at the top of the hour and that's it.



Surely there will be some Brexit headlines to break things up. New Yorkers are also bearing down for a big Surely there will be some Brexit headlines to break things up. New Yorkers are also bearing down for a big snowstorm on Wednesday.



