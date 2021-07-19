Vallance corrects himself: Says 60% of hospitalizations are from unvaccinated people
What a blunder
Earlier today, UK chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance said that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with covid have had both doses of the vaccine.
That raised eyebrows and sent shockwaves, including in markets.
Four hours later, he's issuing a correction.
"Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people."
This is a truly unfortunate blunder because the number has already been widely circulated throughout the UK press and social media.
As annoying as this is, it's good news.
For the remaining 40%, we still don't know how many have had one or two vaccines.