Varadkar: We making progress on Brexit talks
Initial comments upbeat
- Unclear if a deal will be ready on Thursday
- Johnson said last week he would be confident of getting a deal through parliament
- A few more hurdles to go on a Brexit deal
- Would ask EU to compromise on single market
- Too early to say if extension needed
- Says he's happy with EU flexibility on Brexit
- Still thinks the gap between UK and EU is significant but situation may have changed in the last couple of hours
Take this as a good sign. However the DUP is the spot to watch for the final verdict and for the chances of getting it through parliament.