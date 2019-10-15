Varadkar: We making progress on Brexit talks

Initial comments upbeat

  • Unclear if a deal will be ready on Thursday
  • Johnson said last week he would be confident of getting a deal through parliament
  • A few more hurdles to go on a Brexit deal
  • Would ask EU to compromise on single market
  • Too early to say if extension needed
  • Says he's happy with EU flexibility on Brexit
  • Still thinks the gap between UK and EU is significant but situation may have changed in the last couple of hours
Take this as a good sign. However the DUP is the spot to watch for the final verdict and for the chances of getting it through parliament.

