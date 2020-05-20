The Central Bank of Venezuela has stepped up its claim against the BoE for Venezuela's gold reserves.



Venezuela requested the Bank of England to sell part of its gold reserves there and send the proceeds to the United Nations to help with the country's response to the cov1 COVID-19 outbreak

That was in April. This goes back further, though, the Bank of England has delayed the transfer of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold stored there to Maduro's government since 2018. The UK does not acknowledge Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader.





The BoE stores gold for many developing countries.





