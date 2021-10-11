Very light European data slate to start the week

A few central bank speeches

It is a quiet start to the week, so expect the general risk tone to dominate the mood. ECB speakers are on the list but uncertain whether they will be speaking much on monetary policy. Watch out for Lane's speech as it is directly on monetary policy.





1100 BST UK BBA mortgage rate for October





Mortgage applications likely to be tailing off now the stamp duty holiday has ended.





1300 ECB's Lane Speech on Monetary Policy bridging science and practice





Lane is dovish, so the key aspect will be whether Lane starts to become concerned about inflationary pressures like the Fed, RBNZ, and BoE have all done.





Some calendars are noting a tentative UK GDP release, but not all. If it breaks during the session I will have it up here.







