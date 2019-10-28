"Very probable" that EU will agree to Brexit delay until 31 January 2020
Reuters reports, citing a source close to French president MacronThis just reaffirms the report by Politico earlier here. And as highlighted then, this isn't much of a surprise to markets as this is the expected decision.
The source cited above says that a decision could come as soon as today. Cable remains unfazed at the moment at 1.2825, little changed on the day.
The extension is good in the sense that it removes one angle of threat from a no-deal Brexit but it doesn't resolve anything if Johnson continues to shelve the Brexit legislation.