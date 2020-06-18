More from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He - says HK will continue to remain an international trade hub
This time from Liu He its via the South China Morning Post, picking up on his comments about Hong Kong
- says Beijing is committed to maintaining Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub
- would safeguard the interests of foreign investor
- "The central government will adhere to the policy of 'One Country, Two Systems',
BTW, overnight I saw a report from Credit Suisse, a media interview … they like HK stocks:
- market like Hong Kong, it's about the cheapest it's been in decades
- earnings there are going to suffer in the same way that earnings suffer everywhere - the gap between the extent of the fall in earnings in Hong Kong versus how much earnings have fallen in the U.S. - is, again, at almost record levels
If China's central government is committed to supporting HK, then CS may very well be onto something.