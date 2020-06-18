More from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He - says HK will continue to remain an international trade hub

This time from Liu He its via the South China Morning Post, picking up on his comments about Hong Kong

says Beijing is committed to maintaining Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub



would safeguard the interests of foreign investor

"The central government will adhere to the policy of 'One Country, Two Systems',





BTW, overnight I saw a report from Credit Suisse, a media interview … they like HK stocks:

market like Hong Kong, it's about the cheapest it's been in decades

earnings there are going to suffer in the same way that earnings suffer everywhere - the gap between the extent of the fall in earnings in Hong Kong versus how much earnings have fallen in the U.S. - is, again, at almost record levels

If China's central government is committed to supporting HK, then CS may very well be onto something.







