More from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He - says HK will continue to remain an international trade hub

This time from Liu He its via the South China Morning Post, picking up on his comments about Hong Kong 

  • says Beijing is committed to maintaining Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub
  • would safeguard the interests of foreign investor
  • "The central government will adhere to the policy of 'One Country, Two Systems',

BTW, overnight I saw a report from Credit Suisse, a media interview … they like HK stocks:
  • market like Hong Kong, it's about the cheapest it's been in decades
  • earnings there are going to suffer in the same way that earnings suffer everywhere - the gap between the extent of the fall in earnings in Hong Kong versus how much earnings have fallen in the U.S. - is, again, at almost record levels
If China's central government is committed to supporting HK, then CS may very well be onto something. 


