Video: Canadian dollar hits 3-year high. What's next for it and what's next for USD after the Fed
Four reasons why the Canadian dollar is heading higher
I spoke with BNNBloomberg today about the Canadian dollar shortly after USD/CAD hit a three-year low at 1.2320. I've been calling for Canadian dollar strength since the start of the year and the picture continues to brighten. Here's why.
I also talk about the bigger US dollar picture following the FOMC and how today's communication shifts the timeline for dollar weakness.
