Video of the start of Iran refinery fire shows no sign of sabotage

Video released from the start of the fire

An enormous fire at the storage facilities of a Tehran refinery on the same day as a fire sank an Iran navy ship sparked speculation about sabotage. It was heightened because Iran is deep in nuclear negotiations.





Yet video today of the start of the fire shows no obvious signs of attack or sabotage. Instead it looks like metal fatigue in a storage tank led to a spill and fire. The video is remarkable and shows how quickly the fireball develops.



