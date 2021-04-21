Video: The BOC breaks ranks with global central banks and the loonie soars. What's next
The Bank of Canada cracks the dam
The Bank of Canada decision to taper and bring forward the timeline for hiking rates wasn't a surprise if you read our preview, but it certainly caught the market off guard. The loonie soard afterwards and in this video I talk about how much further it has to run. I also talk about how this move will be followed (before most think) by central banks elsewhere.
