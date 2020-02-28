Video: The currency to own during the virus outbreak
I spoke with BNNBloomberg
The endless drip of new worrisome cases led market participants to unload everything in one of the worst weeks ever in equities. It's an understandable reaction to the extreme uncertainty from the coronavirus. However almost all wealth needs to be held in some currency or some place; we look at the places that stand to benefit now and as the virus unfolds.
