Video: The market is searching for a new theme. Where to watch

The trading themes of 2019 were 1) the US-China trade war 2) Brexit 3) Central bank easing.With the signing of the phase one deal and with central banks easing close to the finish line (the BOE, RBA and some EM central banks are still in play), the market suddenly finds itself without a theme. That won't last.





