Video: Two emerging market currencies to buy on a trade deal

Drilling down into the deal

It's touch-and-go on a trade deal but if it happens, you don't want to be in the US dollar, euro or yen. A turn higher in global growth is an idea time to sell those and look to emerging markets. I spoke to BNNBloomberg about two emerging market currencies that I like (and one developed market currency). Keep a close eye on how the kiwi reacts this week to the RBNZ. If they cut and it rallies anyway, we might be at the bottom.



