Video: What's next for the US dollar, euro, yen, gold and central bank tightening

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

I speak with Ashraf Laidi from Intermarket Strategy

Earlier today, I had a wide-ranging conversation with my old friend Ashraf Laidi about the opportunities in markets right now.


It's a long video. Here's a quick look as some different topics we covered.

0:00 - Introduction
2:00 - US & USD Resilience
06:00 - How USD Strength differs from that of 2013/14
7:47 - How Adam Nailed the Gas Trade
13:40 - Yen Fades the Carry Trade
16:30 - Eurozone Hardships & EURUSD Technicals
22:19 - The French Connection & 2017
26:20 - DXY vs the Fed's USD Index
32:30 - USDJPY Inv H&S???
35:00 - Real Yields-Gold Run against Debt 130% GDP
39:28 - Gold's Undisputable Seasonals
42:22 - Flows Breath into Gold ETFs
43:06 - Gold Breaks CFTC Net Long Positioning
46:10 - XAUUSD Technicals
48:20 - Chinese Yuan Solves Gold Mystery
51:54 - Gold, Silver and the Magic Metal
58:07 - Charting Other FX Charts EURUSD EURGBP USDCAD CADJPY
1:09:29 - Lucid Eliminates the Gap
1:11:13 Charting Ethereum & Bitcoin Targets
1:14:50 Aussie/Kiwi Char

