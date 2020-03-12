Video: Why more coronavirus black swans are coming

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What is happening and what to watch out for

I spoke with BNNBloomberg today about the outlook for global markets and the many, mounting risks. Most people are overly focused on the first-order risks from coronavirus but the second-order effects are what's going to swamp sentiment -- even more than it is already. Adam talks about where the Canadian dollar is headed and where to hide.


ForexLive
