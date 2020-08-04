Videos show enormous explosions in Beirut

Massive explosions in Lebanon

An explosion has struck near former PM Hariri's home in Beirut, according to reports. Videos show what appears to be a explosion and a large fire, followed by a second massive explosion in the port area.

This is just awful.


I can't get over the size of this blast.

From that video, it certainly looks like some kind of accident after a fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people there because that is horrific.

The health ministry says it was a fireworks explosion but there's also talk about fertilizer or grain dust.
