Videos show enormous explosions in Beirut
An explosion has struck near former PM Hariri's home in Beirut, according to reports. Videos show what appears to be a explosion and a large fire, followed by a second massive explosion in the port area.
This is just awful.
I can't get over the size of this blast.
From that video, it certainly looks like some kind of accident after a fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people there because that is horrific.
The health ministry says it was a fireworks explosion but there's also talk about fertilizer or grain dust.