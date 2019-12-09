Volcano erupts off the coast of New Zealand - White Island

Whakaari/White Island in the bay of Plenty off the NZ east coast, volcanic activity.

There are reports of up to 20 people injured and rescue helicopters on the way

Volcanic Alert Level is at level 4 (danger on volcanic cone and all island, possibility of very large eruption)

The island is around 48 km (30 mi) oiff the east coast of the North Island of New Zealand.









New Zealand experiences a lot of seismic activity. This eruption seems to have come without much warning.











