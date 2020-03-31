Volkswagen said to have resumed production in 22 of its 24 plants in China

Global Times tweets, citing details from Volkswagen Group China









The thing to take notice here is that China is increasing the frequency in which they are pointing out green shoots and recoveries in the domestic economy.





That is a step up from the earlier narrative that they already wanted to hint that the economy is moving past the virus outbreak and is on course to going back to normal.





In all honesty, I'm not sure that consumer sentiment can so easily switch back that quickly to being normal as per what we know before the virus outbreak.







ForexLive

Manufacturers and businesses may be able to reopen, but I would argue that consumer behaviour would have changed drastically by now as most people will be more cautious with their spending amid safety and financial pressures.