Volkswagen says expects car market sales in China to exceed 2019 levels
The company says it forecasts its own sales will see substantial growth.
- chip supply shortage affected December production in China, caused it to lose tens of thousands in car sales
- expects the shortage of chips to continue into Q1 2021
I noted on the China GDP release (for Q4 2020) the disparity between industrial growth and a weak consumer. This is a challenge for retailers, even of cars. VW seem confident though.
VW comments via Reuters