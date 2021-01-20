Volkswagen says expects car market sales in China to exceed 2019 levels

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The company says it forecasts its own sales will see substantial growth.

  • chip supply shortage affected December production in China, caused it to lose tens of thousands in car sales
  • expects the shortage of chips to continue into Q1 2021 

I noted on the China GDP release (for Q4 2020) the disparity between industrial growth and a weak consumer.  This is a challenge for retailers, even of cars. VW seem confident though. 

VW comments via Reuters 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose