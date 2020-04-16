Volkswagen withdraws its full-year 2020 outlook

The automaker says that is is impossible to determine when a new outlook can be made for the full year







The good news from the company is that they had announced overnight that they will resume production at some German factories starting from next week.

I reckon investors should brace themselves for more of this to come. There's so much uncertainty in the world right now that even looking out one month ahead makes no sense, let alone six to nine months down the road.