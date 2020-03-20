Volvo to temporarily shut down US, Swedish factories

The factories will be closed from 26 March to 14 April







Local media is also reporting that the group is temporarily laying off 20,000 Swedish staff as a result of the temporary shutdown. The company statement can be found here

The shutdown will affect its factories in Torslanda, Skovde, and Olofstrom in Sweden as well as its South Carolina plant in the US. The company's plant in Ghent, Belgium has already been temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus impact.