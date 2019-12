Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen





If there is no trade deal by the end of 2020, we will face a cliff-edge Brexit

We will make the most of the time available

Ready to start talks with UK on trade deal on 1 February

Eleven months to try and get a trade deal sorted out. As mentioned before, it seems more like an impossibility rather than an improbability if you really look at it.