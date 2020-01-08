von der Leyen: There is not enough time for a full UK-EU deal by the end of 2020

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen





So EU and UK will have to prioritise what they want agreed by the end of 2020 if there is no extension to the transition period

She doesn't really want to get into the details of the withdrawal agreement bill as she says that "this is done and dusted as far as I am concerned". The focus - as it should be - now turns towards negotiations on the future trade relationship.





As for her comments above, it pretty much means that both sides will have to come up with a list of what they want from the deal and if there are any major hiccups along the way, it could very well mean increased risks of a no-deal Brexit come the end of the year.



