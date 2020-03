Sees OPEC+ cutting oil output by more than 1M BPD

The VP of Russia's Lukoil is on the wires saying that he expects Russia to cut oil output by around 200-300 BPD and for OPEC+ to cut by about 1M BPD.





He also said that he expects Brent to rise by over $60 per barrel in mid March. Brent crude oil is currently trading at $51.74, up $2.07 or 4.17%. WTI crude oil futures are trading up $2.17 or 4.87% at $46.94