Harris and the moderator, Susan Page of USA Today, will both have protective plexiglass screens to protect themselves from infection.





Meanwhile, President Trump's adviser Stephen Miller has just been confirmed as another who has tested positive for COVID-19.





The VP debate kicks off on Wednesday 07 October 2020 at 9 pm US ET (0100 GMT)





Pence has tested negative but given the White House hot spot precautions are being taken.